Kevin Owens Says Vince McMahon Angle Is Going to Be Hard to Top

– Kevin Owens appeared on Inside the Ropes and discussed his angle where he attacked Vince McMahon earlier this year. Owens said that the moment was the height of his career thus far, and that he wasn’t sure he’d ever be able to top it.

“It was really surreal,” he told the hosts (per Wrestling Inc). “I don’t know if I’ll ever reach that kind of moment again,” Owens admitted. “Sometimes I wonder, I’ve been here for three years and I’ve done so much. I’ve lived so many incredible things, that moment with Vince probably being the pinnacle of it, along with [winning] the Universal Title. Sometimes I wonder if this is as good as it gets for me. I hope not and I don’t plan on it being that way, but’s it’s gonna be hard to top.”

Owens is currently out of action after undergoing knee surgery last month.