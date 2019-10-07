Kevin Owens, Shad Gaspard, Ryback, and Nyla Rose Comment on WWE Hell in a Cell Finish

– The finish to Hell in a Cell’s main event looks destined to be an infamous moment in wrestling history, and wrestling stars are continuing to weigh in. In addition to the previously-reported Sean Waltman, Chris Jericho, Mick Foley and Corey Graves, and Bray Wyatt, we now have reactions from Kevin Owens, former WWE stars Shad Gaspard and Ryback, and Nyla Rose:

Remember when stuff happened? That was really something. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) October 7, 2019

Last knights #HellInACell finish was BS. This is why I wrote #PinFall , so fans can understand how these decisions are made,& it forces organizations to have a better product. Film companies know you know how movies are made, it forces them to put out a quality product. — Shad Gaspard (@Shadbeast) October 7, 2019

…When wrestling becomes for the audience of one, the fans suffers. When talent can’t turn there own volume up with out the fear of being put it catering hell, the fans suffer. When creative just wants to keep their job so they keep quiet, the fans suffer. Wrestling suffers🤷🏾‍♂️ — Shad Gaspard (@Shadbeast) October 7, 2019

You guys now have the option not to tune in and watch on Monday. Hit them where it hurts. Watch Wednesday on TNT from 8-10. It’s not rocket science and you can show @wwe what you think not by complaining, but simply moving to a new brand. Subscribe to Ryback TV on YouTube 💪 👊 — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) October 7, 2019