Kevin Owens Discusses His Feud With Shane McMahon & Missing WrestleMania 35

– Kevin Owens spoke to Sports Illustrated ahead of his WWE SummerSlam match against Shane McMahon. highlights from the interview are below.

On Working With The McMahons: “If I’ve learned anything from being here for the past five years, it’s that the McMahons are more than willing to let you go at them as hard as you want and they’ll come back at you as hard as they can. Everything is pretty much fair game. I’ve never been told to be careful, I’ve never been told to watch what I say. It’s all for the purpose of creating as good a story as possible.”

On Missing WrestleMania 35: Missing WrestleMania was such a blow. I don’t think anybody can fault me for saying that. Anybody who misses WrestleMania and isn’t bothered by it probably needs to look at their priorities.

I don’t want to be so arrogant to say it was probably worse for me than it would have been for anybody else, but it was probably worse for me than it would be for anyone else. I’m really obsessed with this. It’s borderline not healthy.

WrestleMania is this thing that I get to share with my family, and this year we didn’t get that moment. And not being on WrestleMania just sucks. But what’s done is done, and it happened for reasons that were beyond my control. I would say it’s fine, but it’s not fine. It’s not fine with me. No one did anything wrong, but it didn’t sit well with me. I’m doing everything I can to never be left off any show that I feel I should be on ever again. That’s the attitude I’m going to take. If missing WrestleMania has taught me anything, it’s that I will survive—and I did survive.

Up until the night before, I was still hoping that they’d come to me and say, ‘Hey, we just didn’t tell you, but this is what you’re doing.’ But that never happened. I flew home Saturday night before WrestleMania to be with my family, and that helped make everything a lot easier. Then the next morning, it was time to move on. From here on out, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that never happens again.

On The Idea Of Working With Steve Austin At Raw Reunion: That would have been great to be in the ring with him and have that experience. I know a lot of people were hoping for it, but the truth is I was at the SmackDown Live live event that night, and that’s always where I was supposed to be.

Steve did an interview after and said that’s not what he felt would have been the right move anyway, and I see his point and agree with him, but it would have been a thrill for me as the huge fan of his that I’ve always been. To share the ring with Steve would have been an honor.