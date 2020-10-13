wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Shares Screenshot of Text Exchange With Sami Zayn Following Raw
– During the WWE Draft, Kevin Owens and Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn were both drafted to SmackDown. WWE announced that Zayn would be staying on SmackDown during last night’s Raw broadcast, as the champ became a fourth-round Draft pick. Following the USA Network broadcast, Kevin Owens shared a tweet showing him hugging Zayn when they were both on SmackDown some years back. Later on, Owens shared a screenshot of a text exchange he had with Zayn, asking his friend to like the earlier tweet.
Owens and Zayn previously teamed with each other when they were on SmackDown. You can view Owens’ tweets and the screenshot of his texts with Zayn below:
https://t.co/JlidnefJRz pic.twitter.com/XExwtMLS8n
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) October 13, 2020
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) October 13, 2020
