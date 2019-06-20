Kevin Owens Critiques WWE’s Execution of the Wild Card Rule as ‘Loosely Defined’ and ‘Loosely Enforced’

– Sporting News recently spoke to WWE Superstar Kevin Owens, who had some thoughts about the WWE Wild Card Rule. Below are some highlights.

Kevin Owens on WWE’s Wild Card Rule: “I guess the whole point of the wild-card rule is to add a sense of unpredictability to all the shows and I guess it definitely has achieved that because you never know who is going to show up where. The wild-card rule itself was very loosely defined when it was first announced and it’s been loosely enforced since it’s been announced (laughs). I guess it was supposed to be four guys at first and now, really, 10 guys show up one night, three guys show up the next night, whatever. But like I said, I think the whole point is to give a more unpredictable feel to the show itself and it’s definitely achieved that.”

Owens on how he and Sami Zayn were looking forward to work separately from each other: “Actually, I think he and I both were kind of looking forward to being on our own a little and that’s not how it worked out. I’m always happy to team with him because of all the history we’ve had and it’s always great to be in there with somebody you know this well, but I do think that eventually it would be nice to have some time apart and just be away from each other for a little while just to do something different, if anything.”

Owens on his relationship with Sami Zayn: “Yeah, I’ve known him since 2002, so that’s been 17 years now and we’ve really been joined at the hip as far as our careers go since 2004. You know, it’s great because here’s a guy that I’ve shared so much with as far as my wrestling career goes and experiences around the world. We know we can always bring the best out of each other whether that’s as rivals or partners. It’s always cool to see where we’ve come and where we started and where we are now.”

Owens on the balance of social media: “Yeah, yeah, I would say there’s as much positive as there is negative. It’s pretty even-balanced because the positives are very strong. You know, being able to get immediate feedback on what you do and getting to see how you positively impact some people’s lives through your entertainment or your work is always great, but then seeing the cesspool that our society can be because of other people and their need to try to hurt other people is just really . . . eh, it just sucks. I don’t know. I certainly don’t enjoy social media as much as I used to and I think that just comes along with having a broader audience and having more people being able to reach you and more people knowing who you are. I can speak from everybody – I’m sure every single person the roster would say that you attract some people that are just mean-spirited and not good people.”