Kevin Owens Shoots Down Sami Zayn on WWE Raw, Zayn Faces Baron Corbin

Sami Zayn tried to enlist Kevin Owens’ help to take down The Bloodline on WWE Raw, to no avail. Monday night’s episode saw Sami Zayn kick off the show, coming out to cut a promo after he lost to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Zayn said his story wasn’t over and called out Owens, asking for him to help in taking down Reigns and company.

Owens said he didn’t he was done with Zayn months ago and he meant it, and that if Zayn wanted to take out the Bloodline he should ask Jey Uso. Owens left and Baron Corbin then attacked Zayn, which led to a match where Zayn defeated Corbin.