WWE News: Kevin Owens Shows Marks From Attack on RAW, Behind-the-Scenes Look At Angel Garza, Promo For Friday Night Smackdown

December 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens revealed the aftermath from being attacked by Seth Rollins and AOP on last night’s episode of RAW.

He wrote: “So, Mojo calls me a pretty boy on Raw (thank you) and AOP and Seth try to ruin my face minutes later… Coincidence? I don’t think so. Seth, Arkam, Razor, your jealousy is understandable, justifiable but not forgivable. Nice try though. I’ll see you three asshats next week.

– WWE has released a new behind-the-scenes look at NXT Cruiserweight champion Angel Garza.

– Finally, here’s a promo for this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. It will feature The Miz vs. Baron Corbin vs. Daniel Bryan for a shot at The Fiend’s Universal title.

