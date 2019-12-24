wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Shows Marks From Attack on RAW, Behind-the-Scenes Look At Angel Garza, Promo For Friday Night Smackdown
– In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens revealed the aftermath from being attacked by Seth Rollins and AOP on last night’s episode of RAW.
He wrote: “So, Mojo calls me a pretty boy on Raw (thank you) and AOP and Seth try to ruin my face minutes later… Coincidence? I don’t think so. Seth, Arkam, Razor, your jealousy is understandable, justifiable but not forgivable. Nice try though. I’ll see you three asshats next week.”
So, Mojo calls me a pretty boy on Raw (thank you ☺️) and AOP and Seth try to ruin my face minutes later…
Coincidence? I don’t think so.
Seth, Arkam, Razor, your jealousy is understandable, justifiable but not forgivable.
Nice try though.
I’ll see you three asshats next week. pic.twitter.com/XkgQkDJ8Z0
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 24, 2019
– WWE has released a new behind-the-scenes look at NXT Cruiserweight champion Angel Garza.
– Finally, here’s a promo for this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. It will feature The Miz vs. Baron Corbin vs. Daniel Bryan for a shot at The Fiend’s Universal title.
THE MIZ.
DANIEL BRYAN.
KING CORBIN.
Winner faces @WWE Universal Champion 'The Fiend' @WWEBrayWyatt. This Friday on FOX. pic.twitter.com/KWqHsilB5q
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On If AEW Should Panic Over Last Week’s Ratings Loss to NXT, Explains If the Key Demo Rating Is More Important Than Total Viewership
- 411’s WWE Table for 3 Report: Dinner of Domination (Mark Henry, D’Lo Brown, and The Godfather)
- NWA’s David Marquez Says Eddie Murphy’s Racial Line on SNL Represents ‘Double Standard’ Compared to Jim Cornette Line
- Goldberg Responds to Criticism Over Him Injuring Bret Hart At Starrcade 1999, Says If He Really Wanted To Hurt Hart, Hart Would’ve Never Gotten Up