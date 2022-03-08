wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Calls For Steve Austin To Appear On KO Show At WrestleMania 38
March 7, 2022 | Posted by
Kevin Owens has made it official, calling out Steve Austin for WrestleMania 38 … to appear on The Kevin Owens Show. On Monday’s show, Owens appeared in the main event segment and talked about wanting to do the biggest KO Show ever. He took more shots at Texas and mentioned JBL and Booker T, who both called him out for his Texas insults in recent weeks, but ultimately said he had the perfect guest in Austin, proceeding to call him out.
Austin has been reported to be in talks with WWE for a match or physical confrontation of some sort, and this appears to be the form it will take. You can see a clip from the segment below:
