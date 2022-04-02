Kevin Owens On Steve Austin Segment At WWE WrestleMania 38: ‘Biggest Thing I’ll Ever Do In My Career’

In a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kevin Owens discussed his segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Kevin Owens on his segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38: “Well, it’s the biggest thing I’ll ever do in my career, I think, because of obviously who it’s with. I think I have plenty of left in my career afterwards, but as far as the magnitude of the moment, I’m in there with Stone Cold, Steve Austen at WrestleMania. It’s going to be hard to top that one. I’m really trying to take as much time as I can to enjoy it because that’s something I haven’t been great at before, because I was always worried about what’s next, trying to get bigger, trying to get further. A lot of moments in my WWE career that I’ve accomplished are lost on me because I wasn’t able to enjoy them in the moment. I’m really trying to make sure I don’t make that mistake this weekend.”

On WWE trusting him to be part of Austin’s return: “Yeah, that’s really incredible. But you know, there’s a reason it’s me and that makes me feel great. There’s a lot of people in that decision process, right from the top to the people directly involved. And from what I understand, it was me from the start, because everybody was in agreement that’s that’s who it should be. Knowing that, there’s really no bigger badge of honor. So that makes me feel incredible. And that’s part of me trying to enjoy it, because I worked very hard to get here, And look, everybody can stand here and tell you they worked very hard to get here. They have. Everyone. I’m not special in that sense, but it’s, it really is a culmination of working very hard for a very long time, and now it’s time for me to enjoy it. So Saturday I’m going to savor every second I have out there. And you know, on another level, I have been a giant Stone Cold fan for my whole life. And I know that in 2003, he didn’t feel like he went out the way he should have. And now hopefully he feels differently after Saturday. But to be a part… Have the chance to be a part of that as well, on that level, it’s just… It’s just a very, very, very special experience.”