Kevin Owens Says He’d Still Like Another Run As Champion

Kevin Owens says he’s happy being on WWE TV, but he is still hungry for a run with the top championship. Owens spoke with Cameron Hawkins for Uncrowned and spoke about his spot in WWE ahead of his match with Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

“Now when I go to work, I’m more concerned about delivering what’s being asked of me,” Owens said, “as opposed to 2015, 2016, 2017. I was really obsessed with, yes, delivering, but I wanted to deliver because I wanted to get more opportunities, and I wanted to get higher, and I wanted to get bigger, and I wanted to be the biggest star I could be and be in the top spot. It’s changed in the sense that I’ve gotten to do so much. Now I’m really just happy being on the show and giving people memorable times and good television.”

He added, “I’m still hungry, though. I’d still love to have another run as champion. It’s been a while, and I’d love to be in that spot and see how I can deliver in that spot.”

Owens will get his chance for the title at Saturday’s show, which airs live on NBC and Peacock.