Kevin Owens Suffered Injury At Last Night’s WWE Live Event
November 14, 2022 | Posted by
F4WOnline reports that Kevin Owens suffered an injury during last night’s WWE live event in Madison, WI against Austin Theory. Owens suffered an MCL sprain, and officials are hoping it’s nothin more than that.
Owens appeared to injure his right knee when planting it during the match. He won with the Stunner, but had to rely on the referee to get help backstage.
