WWE News: Kevin Owens Takes Out Elimination Chamber Opponents to Close Smackdown, Street Profits Beat Chad Gable & Otis

February 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Kevin Owens stood tall to close out tonight’s Smackdown, taking out his Elimination Chamber opponents on tonight’s show. After tonight’s main event which saw Daniel Bryan and Cesaro beat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to earn spots in the Chamber match, a brawl took place between Bryan, Cesaro, Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn. Owens came down at last and Stunned everyone involved, as you can see in the below clip:

– WWE also posted a clip from the Street Profits’ return to action, in which they defeated Chad Gable and Otis:

