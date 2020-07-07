Kevin Owens Comments on Teaming With Rey Mysterio, Says It Was an Honor

Kevin Owens weighed in on his teaming up with Rey Mysterio on tonight’s episode of Raw. Owens partnered with Mysterio to defeat Seth Rollins and Murphy, and posted to Twitter after the match to share his thoughts.

Owens wrote:

“I’d say I spent 80 % of this year sporting various Rey Mysterio shirts. I’m wearing one right now, in fact. With a mask…of his mask! I really can’t overstate how much of an honor it was to team with Rey on #WWERaw. This pic of us from last year will always be a favorite of mine.”