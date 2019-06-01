WWE News: Kevin Owens Teases Joining The Undisputed Era, NXT Superstars Attend Be a STAR Rally, Tony Nese and Wife Expecting Baby Boy

– Former WWE Universal champion Kevin Owens shared some tweets where he seems to be teasing joining The Undisputed Era. You can check out the images he tweeted below.

– News 12 in Connecticut published an article on NXT superstars visiting a local Boys and Girls Club for a recent Be A STAR rally.

– WWE Cruiserweight champion Tony Nese and his wife are expecting a baby boy. You can check out his Instagram post on the subject below. Congratulations to the happy couple.