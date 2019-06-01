wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Teases Joining The Undisputed Era, NXT Superstars Attend Be a STAR Rally, Tony Nese and Wife Expecting Baby Boy
June 1, 2019 | Posted by
– Former WWE Universal champion Kevin Owens shared some tweets where he seems to be teasing joining The Undisputed Era. You can check out the images he tweeted below.
https://t.co/riJTQDDJtZ pic.twitter.com/7QIoXaxtmm
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 31, 2019
– News 12 in Connecticut published an article on NXT superstars visiting a local Boys and Girls Club for a recent Be A STAR rally.
– WWE Cruiserweight champion Tony Nese and his wife are expecting a baby boy. You can check out his Instagram post on the subject below. Congratulations to the happy couple.
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Says Brock Lesnar Is Cashing In His Money In The Bank Briefcase On Raw
- More On WWE Superstars Looking To Get Out Of The Company, Including NXT Talent
- More Details On What WWE’s Plans Were For Nia Jax vs. Dean Ambrose
- Jon Moxley Recalls Telling WWE That He Was Leaving and How Vince McMahon Reacted, Says He Thought He Was Being Buried With Nia Jax Angle