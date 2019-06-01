wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens Teases Joining The Undisputed Era, NXT Superstars Attend Be a STAR Rally, Tony Nese and Wife Expecting Baby Boy

June 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former WWE Universal champion Kevin Owens shared some tweets where he seems to be teasing joining The Undisputed Era. You can check out the images he tweeted below.

News 12 in Connecticut published an article on NXT superstars visiting a local Boys and Girls Club for a recent Be A STAR rally.

– WWE Cruiserweight champion Tony Nese and his wife are expecting a baby boy. You can check out his Instagram post on the subject below. Congratulations to the happy couple.

It's a boy!

