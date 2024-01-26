Kevin Owens Teases Match With CM Punk: ‘No Way We Wouldn’t’

In an interview with India Today, Kevin Owens said that a feud and match with CM Punk in WWE seems like it’s only a matter of time and will likely happen.

He said: “We’re both guys that probably, you know, have done things their own way, in a sense. But there’s probably a lot that we’re very different on as well, so I think it’s a little bit of both. I’m sure we’ll end up in the ring together at some point. It seems, uh, like there’s no way we wouldn’t.“