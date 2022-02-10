Kevin Owens Thanks Fans at Recent WWE Live Events

– Kevin Owens shared a message on Twitter earlier today, thanking the fans who attended the recent WWE Road to WrestleMania live events in Salt Lake City and Boise over the weekend, and last Monday’s Raw in Denver. According to Owens, the shows were three of his favorite nights in his career.

