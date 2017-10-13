wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Thinks His Matches With AJ Styles Could Have Been Better
If you thought that Kevin Owens’ matches with AJ Styles this year weren’t as good as they could have been, you’re not alone. In an interview with E & C’s Pod of Awesomeness (via Still Real to Us), Owens said he wasn’t at his best in those matches and could have performed better. Here are highlights:
On his matches with AJ Styles: “I felt like I hit a little — I kinda plateaued in a way. You (Edge) say you enjoyed the series of matches with AJ and I’m glad you did and hopefully a lot of people did as well but I don’t know if I can say that I did, to be honest. I don’t know if I was putting out my best stuff at the time and once that ended and I transitioned into that thing with Shane [McMahon] I did feel that working with Shane is a big deal and Vince, you know throwing himself into the mix — I knew that you know, that’s as big as it gets.”
On working with Vince McMahon: “You know not that many people get to do that with Vince, especially nowadays. If you look at the last five, six years there hasn’t been a whole lot of people who got to physically assault Vince in the way I did. So obviously I knew that was a big deal and I did think that maybe this is what I’ve been waiting for and so far it feels like that was it.”
On his future: “Now I feel like things have been taken to a new level for me since that happened and I’m gonna try to run with it as good as I can.”