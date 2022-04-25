Kevin Owens On His Reaction To Tommaso Ciampa Being Called Up To WWE Raw, Crowd Reaction To Ciampa

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Kevin Owens discussed Tommaso Ciampa being called up to WWE Raw, the crowd reaction to Ciampa, and much more.

Kevin Owens on Tommaso Ciampa being called up to Raw: “I asked him every week, ‘Are you called up, are you called up?’ He goes, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know.’ Then I finally was eventually told this is what’s gonna happen, you’re gonna have this thing on Raw with Tommaso once he’s officially called up. I go, ‘That’s great.’ He’s been around for several weeks now, but yeah, he and I go way back. He’s been one of my closest friends in wrestling for a very long time.”

On the crowd reaction to Ciampa: “It’s funny because I was just talking to Bruce Prichard on Monday about him. Most people probably don’t even get the chance to watch Main Event, but Main Event every week has incredible matches that people should go out of their way to watch. I feel like it’s been building for a while. Tommaso was working on Main Event almost every week. He has NXT exposure, obviously, but when you go out in that arena for Raw, sometimes 70 percent of the audience – they know what NXT is, but they don’t really pay attention to it. So, they don’t know who this guy is. On Monday, he came out to a huge reaction. He’s having matches and people are getting behind him so much. I was telling Bruce that this is special. Not everybody gets to come up with that way with no fanfare, no real machine behind him. Just put him out there and see what happens. Crowds are really responding to him [very organically], so that’s really cool too. That’s not something that happens for everybody so quick.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit After the Bell with Corey Graves with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.