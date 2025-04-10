Kevin Owens On The Uncertainty Around His Match With Steve Austin, Asking For The Package Piledriver

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Kevin Owens gave details behind the planning of his match with Steve Austin at Wrestlemania 38 three years ago. He also spoke about getting the package piledriver, the fan footage of his attack on Cody Rhodes and more. Here are highlights:

On if WWE was always his goal: “Yeah, absolutely. I was watching wrestling when I was 11 years old, my dad rented the tape. It was like a month after the show actually happened, and he just went to the local video store where we could rent tapes and whatever. He was looking for a movie, we had seen everything, he’s like, let’s just rent this wrestling thing. I knew what it was, but never really seen it and he wasn’t like an avid fan or anything. He was just, let’s watch something we don’t usually watch. I was hooked pretty quick. I really got into the first match. I remember loving The British Bulldog, he was in the opener and I thought that guy rules. Then as the night went on, all the matches I really enjoyed. Then Shawn Michaels came out and to me, at the time I was 11 years old but I was so small for my age. People thought I was like seven or eight. To me, seeing the smallest guy on the show by far being the best one, I was like I could do that, and from that point on, that was it. That’s all I wanted to do. Tape ended, I told my dad that’s what I’m going to do, and then they cultivated my interest. I was very lucky, they could have told me don’t be silly or whatever, like most parents would, I guess. But nope, they went all in. They started buying all the pay-per-views for me, letting me stay up to watch Raw and SmackDown when it later came and yeah, they were 100% behind it from the start.”

On wrestling Steve Austin at Wrestlemania 39: “I think Vince wanted him to be on WrestleMania in Dallas and he wasn’t sure in what capacity. I’m not sure how. I think they talked. He said no at first from what I understand. Then they went back to him, and he’s like, Okay, who would it be with? And I think that’s when they said me, which I think he was good with. Then somehow, was it going to be a talking segment? Was it going to be a match? Was it going to be a stunner? Literally up until the day of the show we had no idea. Me and Steve had talked, I would talk to Steve, ask him, ‘What are we going to do?’ And he goes, ‘I don’t know, depends on Vince.’ So I talked to Vince, and Vince goes depends on Steve. And I’m like can’t you guys talk to each other for f*ck sake? But yeah, up until that day we really didn’t know for sure what it was going to be, turned out to be what it was and it was pretty great. I’m very lucky to have been a part of it. To this day the craziest thing that I’ll ever have done in my career, and I don’t think anything will top it. Even me and Sami winning the tag titles at WrestleMania was unbelievable. In the main event, which is great now, because WrestleMania Main Event night one. There’s a lot of people that argue it’s not really the main event, but now that Punk’s in it this year, everyone says it is the main event, because you don’t want to take that away from him. So now it finally validates that. So anyway, winning the titles at WrestleMania together was insane. We were talking about this stuff when our dream would be a let’s win the Ring of Honor tag titles, we’re talking about this in like 2004 and then we never even really talked about winning the WWE Tag titles, because we’re not going to be in WWE are we? No, we are. And then we start talking, we got to team and win the tag titles, and then we teamed for a little bit in 2018 but then we went our separate ways. So we’re like we didn’t even win the tag titles. And we kind of thought, oh, I guess that’s it. But then the story started to shift with him and The Usos and stuff. And anyway, all the pieces fell into place, and we won the tag titles at WrestleMania as incredible and kind of unlikely as that moment was, it still wasn’t as unlikely as Stone Cold coming back 19 years later for a match. So to this day, that match with Steve will always be and like I said, I don’t think anything will top it the craziest night of my career.”

On fan footage of his attack on Cody Rhodes: “It wasn’t me. That was Triple H. That was his idea. He felt confident in doing it that way. I was not sure. I’m like I don’t know, is there even going to be enough people there? It turns out he was completely right, there was and yeah, it’s just a different way of telling the stories and he’s got a different mentality than Vince had. It’s really interesting, and people really responded to it. The same thing with Randy, the way I ended up ultimately turning on Randy it was on TV, but it was done differently. It was something that was released later as well, and you just kind of caught the tail end of it on TV, but then they did the security footage after. He wants to tell stories differently, and he’s willing to try stuff out and see what sticks and I think that makes the show way more interesting. It doesn’t mean it’s always gonna work, there might be sometimes it doesn’t land, but we’re trying different things and new things, and I think that’s so important in wrestling. When it gets monotonous and repetitive, no matter how good the matches are and the promos are, if you feel like you’ve seen it before and it’s okay, I’ve seen it before once. If you see a rematch once or twice, great. But there were times over I’d say, in 2008, 2009, and I was an avid fan. I would never miss any WWE shows, even when I was an independent wrestler traveling the world. But I started paying a lot less attention in 08/09 because I felt like this is literally the same thing every single week. There were times where even when I was here, like 2016, 2017 I felt like we just did this two weeks ago and now we’re doing it again. To me, when it gets like that it’s just not the way to we need to do things. I think we need different things. There’s new things. We need to try stuff, and it has to feel unpredictable and exciting.”

On asking for the package piledriver: “Well, the package piledriver was something I’ve asked many times before, and it was always No, not right now, not today, doesn’t work, can’t do it. Until eventually it was, yeah, okay, let’s do it. I didn’t feel like hitting it on Randy was the best decision. I thought a normal piledriver was enough for Randy, because Randy is gigantic and quite frankly I didn’t think I could get him up for the package piledriver, because of the way his body needs to be. He’s just too massive. But yeah, and then Cody at Saturday Night’s Main Event was the right time to do it. It was cool. I waited a long time to get to do that in WWE. And the funny part is I knew Penta was coming, and Penta was doing package piledriver and I was like, he better not get to do it before me, because I will lose my sh*t. But it all worked out.”