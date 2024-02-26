Kevin Owens Says Vince McMahon Allegations Are ‘Terrible’ & ‘Shameful’

Kevin Owens is the latest WWE star to be asked about the allegations against Vince McMahon, calling them “terrible” and “shameful.” McMahon resigned from TKO last month following a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant alleging sexual assault, emotional abuse, and sex trafficking, and Owens addressed the allegations while speaking with Alex McCarthy of The Daily Mail.

“Everything that has come out is awful,” Owens said. “Just terrible. There’s really no words to describe how sad this makes me feel.”

He added, “If the people spoke out went through what they went through, that’s terrible. It’s shameful and it can’t ever happen again. That’s what it comes down to.”

A number of members of the WWE roster past and present have weighed in on the allegations including Becky Lynch, Randy Orton, Maven, Seth Rollins, and John Cena. John Laurinatis and WWE are also defendants in the lawsuit, with WWE being accused of covering up the situation.