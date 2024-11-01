Kevin Owens Vows To Shut Down RKO ‘For Good’ At WWE Crown Jewel

Kevin Owens is done with his alliance with Randy Orton, vowing to end their friendship for good at WWE Crown Jewel. The two are set to compete at Saturday’s PPV, and Owens confronted Orton at the Crown Jewel Kickoff event.

“You know Randy, the only voices in your head, what they should be saying is that you’re a disgusting human being,” Owens said (per Fightful). “You should be ashamed of yourself. You think these people love you? I loved you. I would have never done what you did to me, to you. I thought what we had was real special, and on Saturday night, I’m putting down RKO for good.”

WWE Crown Jewel takes place tomorrow and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.