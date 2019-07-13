Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler Rumored For Last-Minute Extreme Rules Addition

– While Extreme Rules’ card was said to be set in stone yesterday, we may in fact have one more addition. John Pollock reports that WWE is expected to add Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler to the show. Pollock notes that the match was “always scheduled” for the show, and should be announced just before the PPV.

This comes after a report yesterday from the WON said that the card was finalized and no new matches would be added. We’ll know for sure on Sunday when the show kicks off from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on WWE Network. We will, as always, have live coverage of the PPV.