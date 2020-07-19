wrestling / News
Kevin Owens vs. Murphy Announced for Extreme Rules Kickoff Show
– WWE.com has announced that Kevin Owens will face Murphy for the Kickoff show at tonight’s The Horror Show at Extreme Rules event. You can check out the full announcement below.
Kevin Owens vs. Murphy – Kickoff Match
Kevin Owens has rebelled against The Monday Night Messiah and his disciple since the preacher’s first words on Raw. KO will get another chance to assert his dominance over the red brand’s antagonists in a clash with Murphy at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules.
Owens has been vocal about his admiration for Rey Mysterio and defeated Rollins in a WrestleMania rematch this past week as Rey, his son Dominik and Aleister Black lurked around The Architect.
Will KO continue to lead his successful rebellion against The Monday Night Messiah’s movement? Or will Murphy help Owens see the light with a moving victory?
Don’t miss The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network, Sunday, July 19, at 7 ET/4 PT!
We’ll have live coverage of Extreme Rules tonight starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross
* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP
* Eye For an Eye Match: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio
* Kickoff Show: Kevin Owens vs. Murphy
JUST ANNOUNCED: @FightOwensFight will go one-on-one with @WWE_Murphy TONIGHT on The Horror Show at WWE #ExtremeRules Kickoff! https://t.co/vl5xAxy47u
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2020
