wrestling / News

Kevin Owens vs. Murphy Announced for Extreme Rules Kickoff Show

July 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Extreme Rules Kevin Owens vs. Buddy Murphy

WWE.com has announced that Kevin Owens will face Murphy for the Kickoff show at tonight’s The Horror Show at Extreme Rules event. You can check out the full announcement below.

Kevin Owens vs. Murphy – Kickoff Match

Kevin Owens has rebelled against The Monday Night Messiah and his disciple since the preacher’s first words on Raw. KO will get another chance to assert his dominance over the red brand’s antagonists in a clash with Murphy at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules.

Owens has been vocal about his admiration for Rey Mysterio and defeated Rollins in a WrestleMania rematch this past week as Rey, his son Dominik and Aleister Black lurked around The Architect.

Will KO continue to lead his successful rebellion against The Monday Night Messiah’s movement? Or will Murphy help Owens see the light with a moving victory?

Don’t miss The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network, Sunday, July 19, at 7 ET/4 PT!

We’ll have live coverage of Extreme Rules tonight starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT. Here’s the updated lineup:

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler
Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross
WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP
Eye For an Eye Match: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio
* Kickoff Show: Kevin Owens vs. Murphy

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Extreme Rules, Kevin Owens, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading