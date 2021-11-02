wrestling / News
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins Announced for Next Week’s WWE Raw
– Per WWE.com, Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens is official for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Owens challenged Rollins to a matchup on last night’s show following his main event loss to Big E. You can see the full announcement below:
Kevin Owens gets Seth Rollins one-on-one this Monday
The rivalry between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins is about to be reignited!
The Visionary made his presence felt during Owens’ main event bout against WWE Champion Big E, and it quickly backfired for KO.
After Owens regretfully tried to capitalize on Rollins’ attack on Big E and still came up short, KO set his sights on trying to teach Rollins a lesson this Monday.
Catch this one-on-one showdown live on Raw this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!
Next week’s Raw is being held at the KFC Yum! Center in Lousville, Kentucky.
