Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa Set for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

– WWE has announced that Kevin Owens will face Solo Sikoa in a one-on-one match in next week’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. Owens will have to face Sikoa just one day before challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2023.

You can see the announcement tweet below. Here’s the updated lineup for SmackDown next week:

* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio

* Tag Team Tournament Semifinal Match: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Hit Row

* Tag Team Tournament Semifinal Match: Legado Del Fantasma vs. Imperium