Kevin Owens Wants NXT Included in Next WWE Draft

Kevin Owens sees something missing in the WWE Draft, and that something is NXT. Owens spoke with ComicBook.com for a new interview and was asked if NXT should be included in future drafts, which he was very much in favor of. You can check out highlights below:

On if NXT should be part of the WWE Draft: “They were able to draft people from an NXT, but you never saw a Raw or SmackDown superstar moved in a draft to NXT (in the past). I think that should be the case. I think we should be able to take from NXT, and NXT should be able to take from Raw and SmackDown, because I think the level of competition is just as… It’s extraordinary over there. I don’t see why we wouldn’t be able to do that.”

On if NXT should be added to main roster PPVs: “As far as the pay-per-views go, though, I actually don’t think NXT should be added to the current pay-per-views, because there’s already so little spots on the pay-per-views, and there’s so many guys and girls, on Raw and SmackDown, that deserve a spot. If you add the NXT on top of it, it’s going to be tricky to fit everybody, unless we go back to the six hour marathons we used to have. The NXT Takeovers are really successful, and really great. You know, I wouldn’t mind seeing one or two more of those every year, so that, like I said, there’s also a pretty deep roster in NXT. A lot of guys and girls deserve spotlights there, as well.

“I think it’d be great to give them a few more TakeOvers, if that’s a possibility. I do think they should be included in the Drafts. They should be viewed as a third brand. I feel in a lot of ways they are, and I think they should continue to be portrayed that way, and pushed that way, and put forth, presented that way to everybody that’s not necessarily a hardcore fan, more of the casual, the elusive, casual fan that we talk about sometimes. I think they should be made aware of NXT and how it’s just as good as Raw and SmackDown. A good way to do that would probably be to add them to the Draft, and see Raw and SmackDown talent ended up in NXT, as well. I think that would be really an interesting mix of talent, and it would be a good way to get more eyes on there.”