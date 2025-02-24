wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Warns People About The Dangers of Jaywalking
February 24, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens replied to a fan and warned everyone about the dangers of jaywalking. The fan noted that he had a “weird ass dream” about Owens lecturing him about jaywalking. This led to Owens doing the exact same thing in real life.
He wrote: “Jaywalking is potentially very dangerous and should be avoided as much as possible.”
Bro I had a weird ass dream that Kevin Owens of all people was lecturing me about the dangers of jaywalking
— Sting (@R160Sting) February 23, 2025
Jaywalking is potentially very dangerous and should be avoided as much as possible. @R160Sting
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) February 24, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Ryan Nemeth Files a Lawsuit Against CM Punk, Tony Khan, & AEW, Alleges Assault & Breach of Contract
- Road Dogg Praises the Leadership of Triple H, Says He’s Smartest Person Ever in the Business
- Sami Zayn On How It Feels To Take A Package Piledriver At His Age