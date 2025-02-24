wrestling / News

Kevin Owens Warns People About The Dangers of Jaywalking

February 24, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kevin Owens WWE Raw 2-3-25 Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens replied to a fan and warned everyone about the dangers of jaywalking. The fan noted that he had a “weird ass dream” about Owens lecturing him about jaywalking. This led to Owens doing the exact same thing in real life.

He wrote: “Jaywalking is potentially very dangerous and should be avoided as much as possible.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kevin Owens, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading