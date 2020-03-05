wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Was Happy He Got His Nose Broken In NXT Debut
March 5, 2020 | Posted by
In the latest episode of WWE’s Break it Down (via Fightful), Kevin Owens said that he was actually happy he got his nose broken during his NXT debut against CJ Parker in 2014.
He said: “CJ Parker hit me with the palm strike and that managed to break my nose. The fact that he hit me so hard, he ended up cutting his own hand on the bone. So he was bleeding from the hand and I was bleeding from the nose. He covered me and I kicked out. He had concern in his voice and my exact words were, ‘You exploded my nose.’ We finish the match, we came back, and I was so happy he broke my nose because it was the perfect way to start things off. He and I got really close after that and he’s to this day one of my favorite people in the world.“
