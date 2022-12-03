Kevin Owens On What It Meant To Be Part of WarGames, Says Sami Zayn Didn’t ‘Betray’ Him

Kevin Owens was pinned in WarGames at Survivor Series due to the actions of Sami Zayn, but he doesn’t feel like Zayn “betrayed” him during the match. Owens was pinned by Roman Reigns after Zayn gave him a low blow, and Owens talked about the moment as well as what it meant to be part of the first main roster WarGames match for the men on this week’s WWE After the Bell. You can see some highlights below:

On competing in WarGames on the main roster for the first time: “Yeah, it was a real thrill to be a par of it when I did the one in NXT, just because it was great to be part of something Dusty created. And then to be part of the first one on the main roster — and you know, I took the opportunity to wear Dusty’s shirt, and the red elbow pad as a tribute to him. I talked to Cody beforehand, make sure he was cool with it and everything. It’s just always neat to kind of be able to dive make into history and give Dusty a little nod. I try to do that as much as I can, because he was so influential in my career…

“In those 10 months [in NXT], he really left a mark on me that nobody has. I mean, I’ve known people for years and years and years and years in this industry, and they haven’t left half the infulence on me that Dusty had in that short time. So any time I get to do something, a little shout out to him, I take that opportunity. So to be part of the first main roster WarGames, be able to do that. And then just being part of that match itself, it’s a very exciting concept.”

On Sami Zayn ‘betraying’ him in the match: “Yeah you know, he really didn’t even betray me. He just helped his team win, and he chose to do it in a pretty, you know, messed-up way. But again, it’s like I said on Monday; I really can’t blame him with everything I’ve done to him over twenty years — and I’m talking before WWE as well.”

