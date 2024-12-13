Kevin Owens Explains Why He Does Promos In His Car, Will Keep Doing It To Spite People

Kevin Owens has been doing a lot of promos from his car as of late, and he has a good reason for doing so. Owens cut several promos from his vehicle since his heel turn and he was asked about the matter in an interview with Sports Illustrated. Some highlights are below:

On why he does the promos in his car: “I can’t do it from the house. I have five dogs. I have six cats. I have two kids. It’s not happening in there. There’s too much noise. So I do it from my car. And it’s very hard for some people to accept. It used to be a thing where I just did it because it was easier. Now I’ve seen so many people take offense to it, that now I’m never not doing it from a car just to spite them.”

On not doing the promos in his house: “I don’t have a little office dedicated to my career with my little frames and title belts behind me. I’m not that kind of psycho. I have nothing in my house that has me in it. The only things that I have are there because of my wife and I don’t like it. I don’t want the frames and all that, but it’s fine. She’ll have that. I don’t have this little shrine to myself in my house that I can have in the background. So this is my car, you know what I mean? This is what I do.”