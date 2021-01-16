Kevin Owens Says He Will Deliver a Message to Roman Reigns Next Week on SmackDown

– During today’s edition of WWE Talking Smack, Kevin Owens traded words with Paul Heyman. During the segment, Owens declared that he will deliver a message to Roman Reigns personally on next week’s episode of SmackDown.

Thanks to the machinations of Adam Pearce, Reigns will now have to defend his Universal title against Owens in a Last Man Standing Match at the Royal Rumble later this month. Kevin Owens promised that this time he would beat Reigns “fugly” and cause the current champion to leave in an ambulance.

Also set for next week’s SmackDown, Big E defends his Intercontinental title against Apollo Crews in a rematch. Additionally, Bayley and Bianca Belair will face off in an obstacle course.

Today’s Talking Smack is now available on the Free Version of the WWE Network.