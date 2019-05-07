Kevin Owens Wishes He Could Have Stayed Babyface a Bit Longer, Would Have Done Turn Differently

– Kevin Owens is happy with how his turn on Kofi Kingston and the New Day worked out, but he wishes he could have been a babyface for a bit longer. Owens spoke with The Wrap ahead of Smackdown and discussed turning on the stable, which led to his upcoming match with Kingston at Money in the Bank. Highlights are below:

On his run with the New Day: “I wish I would have been able to stay on the other side of the fence a little longer, to be honest. I don’t think anybody’s really seen me as a babyface ever, or, like, the way that I envision myself being. I don’t think people have any idea what I can do on the other side. But, you know, what’s done is done. If I’m gonna speak candidly about it, I would have done it differently. I would have turned on Kofi differently at a different time.”

On being okay with how it turned out: “I ended up being wrong because once I did it, I knew that was the right time and place … I doubt that they saw it coming that night. You know the movie The Village? The M. Night Shyamalan movie? I watched that movie and the ending blew me away,” Owens said. “And afterwards, I had so many people tell me, ‘Oh, I saw it coming, I called it.’ You’re full of it, there’s no way you called that. It’s the same thing here. You knew there was gonna be some sort of swerve but there’s no way– I really don’t think people expected it to be that quick.”

On Kofi’s status with the fans helping the turn: “What really made it more effective is how much people like Kofi.”