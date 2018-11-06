Kevin Owens Wonders If His Head Butt Angle With Vince McMahon Will Be as Good As It Gets

Kevin Owens recently spoke with Inside the Ropes (transcript via Wrestlezone), about being a part of the Daniel Bryan return angle, and working with Vince McMahon & Braun Strowman…

On being a part of the Daniel Bryan return angle: I mean I think it could have went many ways, but obviously the end game of that storyline being Daniel Bryan’s return is better than anything I could have imagined. In terms of for Bryan himself, for Daniel Bryan to step back into the ring was an amazing thing right? And in terms of the WWE and wrestling in general to get one of the greatest performers alive today back, is huge. Of all the ways it [the storyline] could have worked out, that’s pretty much the best outcome possible. So of course I’m happy. And you know, I’m glad to see he’s back and he’s still the same Daniel Bryan he was and it’s like those years off never happened, honestly.

On working with and attacking Vince McMahon: It was really surreal. And I don’t know if I will ever reach that kind of moment again. You know, sometimes I wonder: I’ve been here for three years and I’ve done so much and I’ve lived so many incredible things – that moment with Vince probably being the pinnacle of it along with the Universal Title. Sometimes I wonder if this is as good as it gets for me. I hope not. I don’t plan on it being that way but man, it’s [working the angle with Vince] going to be hard to top.

On his feud with Braun Strowman: Well I’ll say this. Braun, for a guy who’s been doing this three years pretty much and had maybe five matches before he showed up at SummerSlam making his debut a couple of years ago, and for a guy that big, he’s pretty incredible. His progression has been unbelievable. So that’s been cool. But he’s still a 300-something pounds guy and six foot whatever he is. And whatever he does hurts. That part of it has been a bit rough. But you know, it’s a sacrifice of what we do. But it’s [the feud] has been cool and more importantly, people seem to enjoy what we’re doing. That’s really all that matters in the end, you know.