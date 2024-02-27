Kevin Owens Says He Wouldn’t Let His Son Watch Logan & Jake Paul On YouTube

Kevin Owens has had his on-screen issues with Logan Paul, and he says that he used to refuse to allow his son to watch Logan or Jake. Owens has had a heated feud with Paul since Paul appeared in WWE in 2021, and he told Submission Radio that even before then he wouldn’t let his son Owen watch the Paul brothers on YouTube.

“When Owen started watching YouTube, I told him, ‘The one thing you’re not allowed to watch is Logan or Jake Paul,'” Owens said (per Wrestling Inc). “I found them extremely aggravating, and I didn’t want to hear their voices coming out of his iPad.”

He added, “Thankfully, to this day, he still won’t watch them, so I’m doing pretty good.”

The feud between the two spiked up at Elimination Chamber, as Owens went after Paul as soon as the US Champion was let out of his pod in the men’s Chamber match. They were both eliminated by Randy Orton.