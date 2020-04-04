Kevin Owens Says The Wrestlers ‘Gave It Our All’ For WrestleMania 36, Responds To Fan Criticism Over WrestleMania Tweets

Kevin Owens took to Twitter today to discuss WrestleMania 36 this weekend, saying everyone gave their all to put the show together.

“As we’re all going through this, everybody’s obviously going through some really hard stuff in their own way. Everybody’s dealing with this in their own way. While it’s hard to get excited about anything right now, I think I can speak for everyone that was involved when I say that we hope what we did for WrestleMania brings everyone who watches some small sense of comfort and relief and some entertainment to try and get this stuff out of our minds. I can speak for myself and many of my peers when I say that we really gave it our all.”

He also responded to a fan who said that Vince McMahon must have told all the wrestlers to tweet “we did our best” tweets today, saying that’s incorrect and that the wrestlers just care a lot about WrestleMania.

“No, my cynical friend. That’s incorrect.

We just care.

It’s still WrestleMania to us. It’s what we all work toward all year. Every post I saw this morning, the ones from peers and co-workers I respect and look up to, they came from the heart.

Have a good day.”