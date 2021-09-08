Kevin Owens’ WWE Deal Reportedly Up In January

A new report has revealed that Kevin Owens’ WWE contract is up much sooner than expected. Fightful Select reports that while Owens had revealed in May of 2018 that he had just signed a five year deal, his contract is now set to expire in January.

According to the outlet, Owens was one of the contracts which was restructured before the pandemic and was, for one reason or another, changed to expire in January of 2022 instead of May 2023. There’s no word on why Owens’ contract was shortened or if any other elements of the deal were changed.

WWE recently had a couple significant contracts come up in Pete Dunne and Adam Cole. Cole has obviously moved on and signed with AEW, while Dunne has been offered an extension by WWE. According to the report, officials are well aware when Owens’ deal will be up.

Owens signed with WWE in August of 2014.