Kevin Owens Appears On WWE NXT, Helps Trick Williams Defeat Grayson Waller

Trick Williams didn’t get his NXT Title match at NXT New Year’s Evil, but he did beat Grayson Waller with Kevin Owens’ help. Tuesday night’s show saw Williams scheduled to face Dragunov for the latter’s championship, but he was unable to have the match after Dragunov was determined to not be cleared. Waller showed back up on the brand to mock Williams, and the back and forth led to a match where Carmelo Hayes suggested that Trick put his #1 contendership on the line much to Williams’ consternation.

The match served as the main event, and ahead of the bout it was announced that a former NXT Champion was on his way to watch the match. Williams and Waller went back and forth until Williams was about to get the win, which led to Hayes coming out ostensibly to help. That distraction allowed Waller to escape to the outside, but Owens appeared and nailed his rival, then rolled him back into the ring where Williams got the win.

No word on when Williams will get his NXT Championship match.