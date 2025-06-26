Kevin Owens Looks Back At WWE Tag Team Title Run With Sami Zayn, Says Miz Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

Kevin Owens admits that his WWE Tag Team Championship reign with Sami Zayn didn’t hit the heights that he hoped it would. Owens and Zayn won the titles at WrestleMania 39, and Owens talked about how the reign didn’t hit the standards set by the Usos among the topics he and Cody Rhodes discussed on What Do You Wanna Talk About?. You can see a couple of highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On his Tag Team Title reign with Zayn: “We had a bit of a s**t run. I remember before we won the titles, we kept saying, ‘We just hope we can live up to the Usos, what the Usos did.’ And we didn’t. But our role as Tag Team Champions at the time was closing out Raw. Raw’s a long show, 3 hours, make sure they’re [the fans] awake by the end. And, dude, watch that bit. We wrestled Judgment Day about 17 times in a row. We had them rocking every time. And 95% of that credit for that goes to Sami.”

On The Miz: “If there’s one guy that doesn’t get enough credit it’s him. Even me, I’ll fully admit this and I think I’ve told Mike before, I watched WWE from the outside looking in when I was an independent wrestler, hoping to get to WWE. And I’d see Miz and go, ‘How the f**k is this guy main eventing WrestleMania? How the f**k is this guy always in the top angles?’ Dude, I know why once I worked with him once. I was like, that’s why. We talked about making everything work. He is the epitome of that. He’ll say yes to anything, he’ll make it work, he’ll do it good and dude, he has amazing matches.”