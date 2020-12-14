Kevin Owens Reveals WWE Considered Having Vince McMahon Wrestle At WrestleMania 34

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn teamed up at WrestleMania 34 against the team of Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon. However, it appears that there was another match in the works involving Owens, Zayn, and Shane.

Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT (h/t Wrestling Inc.) revealed in a recent interview with Owens that the WWE superstar claimed that Shane was at one point supposed to team up with Vince McMahon for a match against Owens and Sami Zayn.

“There was four of us on the zoom with KO and I’ve got to say, he was really, really good. He has no problem sharing at all and that’s the best. He told @KennyMcITR that the plan for WrestleMania 33 at one point was Shane & Vince Vs KO & Sami! Can you imagine!” McCarthy said on Twitter.

McCarthy later corrected his original tweet to reference WrestleMania 34 and not WrestleMania 33. McMahon’s last match came a decade ago when he squared off against Bret Hart at WrestleMania XXVI.