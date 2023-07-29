Kevin Patrick Praises Work of Michael Cole During Bloodline Story

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Kevin Patrick praised the work of Michael Cole on WWE commentary, particularly during the Bloodline story. The story has largely been contained to the Smackdown brand, where Cole is.

Patrick said: “If you’re not bowing down to Michael Cole right now and everything he’s done throughout the bloodline storyline over the past three-plus years, you should be because the level of storytelling and the depth of it — that’s the key here is peeling back that onion and going those extra layers. Cole is just so stupidly special at it. He is. He had Pat McAfee, a totally different personality [from] Wade Barrett. [They are] both incredible at what they do, yet Michael Cole has still managed to get the best out of everyone he sits next to.”