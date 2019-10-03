wrestling / News
Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes Pose With AEW Tag Team Titles
October 2, 2019
– Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes got a first look at the AEW Tag Team Championships, and it got shared with the world. Chris Jericho shared a picture of Jay and Silent Bob themselves with the championships, as you can see below.
Mewes was shown in the front row of the crowd during the opening moments of the show.
View this post on Instagram
It’s the biggest night in wrestling history and EVERYBODY is watching…even @thatkevinsmith & @jaymewes, the stars of the most anticipated movie of the year @jayandsilentbob Reboot and tag team champion heterosexual life mates! See them LIVE tonight on #AEWDynamite! @allelitewrestling @aewontnt
