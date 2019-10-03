wrestling / News

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes Pose With AEW Tag Team Titles

October 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Shannon Elizabeth

– Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes got a first look at the AEW Tag Team Championships, and it got shared with the world. Chris Jericho shared a picture of Jay and Silent Bob themselves with the championships, as you can see below.

Mewes was shown in the front row of the crowd during the opening moments of the show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading