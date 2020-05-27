Kevin Smith On His Appearance in ‘Bubbly Bunch’ Video on Dynamite, Friendship With Chris Jericho

Kevin Smith discussed his and Jason Mewes’ appearance in the Inner Circle’s “Bubbly Bunch” video that appeared on AEW Dynamite in a new interview. Smith spoke with Wrestling Inc about his friendship with Chris Jericho and how the appearance came about. Highlights are below:

On his friendship with Jericho: “Chris was good enough to be in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. I also worked with Jericho on Kilroy Was Here which isn’t complete yet. I’ve been on his podcast and he was on my podcast and I fell in love with him. This sweet Canadian kid is such a nice guy. We came up similarly but his dad [hockey player Ted Irvine] was super famous. I dug him and saw that he was a good dude so I wanted to put him in something. So when I put him in something, I kept casting him as a bad guy. In Kilroy he plays a real piece of s**t and in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, he was the Klan leader. I hadn’t seen Chris wrestle and didn’t know his personality. So, I thought I was clever by casting this sweet kid as a bad guy as no one would ever think to do that.”

On cameoing as Jay and Silent Bob in the Bubbly Bunch video: “Chris texted me, ‘Did you see the stunt man video that was online last week? We’re gonna do that and can you provide me with a clip?’ I said, ‘Absolutely. Can I do it as Silent Bob?’ He goes, ‘Can you get Jay?’ I said, ‘I think I can.’ I found the hat with the hair on it, went out on my deck and did a quick shot and sent it to Jay. I said, ‘Do something like this’ and he sent it and we were off and running. But I thought it was just folks from AEW as I didn’t know Ted [Irvine] was gonna be in it. That was a big moment for me as I shared some space with a hockey legend for heaven’s sake.”

On his plans for more projects with Jericho: “We’re still figuring out if its Grains and Greens or Greens and Grains. But the idea is that we sit there and do a commentary track for a movie that we didn’t have anything to do with … There are a lot of movies that we share and deeply love as Bad News Bears is one of those as will be Omen II. Pulp Fiction, everyone knew and loved that one so that’s the one we had the biggest interactivity with. He sits there and drinks and I sit there and smoke and slowly the analysis of the movie probably gets sillier and sillier. But I’ll be honest, he was on it the whole time. Even when he drinks – and you can see Chris when he gets the bubbly in him – he can handle his liquor. So even though I’m getting very blazed, he’s still on point with the commentary and brings you right back into the movie. He goes, ‘Ok, and right now they’re at Miguel’s wall. What’s important about this is at the beginning of the movie…’ and I’m like, ‘Motherf***** are you working from a script? [Laughs] I thought we were just free-birding this!'”