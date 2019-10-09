Kevin Smith Says He Was Uninvited to Smackdown After Appearing on AEW Dynamite

– Kevin Smith says he and Jason Mewes were originally going to appear on FOX’s Smackdown debut, but got uninvited after appearing on AEW Dynamite. Smith and Chris Jericho appeared on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday and during the appearance, revealed that WWE told them they weren’t needed after they appeared prominently on Dynamite’s TNT debut.

“I went to the world debut of AEW on TNT,” he said. “And I’d never been to a match before. Certainly not one of that size. And it was dazzling. I had a really great time … that audience, the energy? They’re part of it. Everyone’s involved in a performance, and the audience is part of that performance more so than any other sporting event I’ve ever been to in my life, where people spectate. They are engaged with wrestling. Like, it doesn’t happen without them. They are the other character. Pretty fascinatring, man.”

He went on to say, “We were supposed to go do WWE, me and Jay … Smackdown. And then the morning after, because we were on the AEW show, trended, like there was a lot of coverage and stuff. And so the next morning we were told that WWE was like, ‘you can’t come on anymore.’ And they canceled us. They kicked me and Jay off the show.”

Jericho joked after that “The first casualty in the wrestling was was Jay and Silent Bob.”

You can see the full video of the appearance below: