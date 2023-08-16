– On this week’s edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan pitched an idea for AEW to get some mainstream exposure for All In at London’s Wembley Stadium by bringing in a major boxing champion to appear at an upcoming event, similar to how WWE has used Tyson Fury in the past. Sullivan shared the following idea (via WrestlingInc.com):

“[WWE] used Tyson Fury one time. It was in [Saudi Arabia], and they didn’t make a big thing out of it. Well, boxing is at a zenith right now in England. [Anthony] Joshua just knocked out a guy last weekend. Fury’s coming back to fight. I would bring one of those guys in and do something with them. Going back, not just to [WWE] WrestleMania and [Backlash in] Puerto Rico, when they bring in a celebrity, it brings wrestling to a different level. Bad Bunny has done an incredible job. The [Logan] Paul kid has done an incredible job. I think if [AEW] they brought Fury in or even Joshua in, just give a little sprinkle, not that they need to because they’re obviously going to sell out, but it would just put the cherry on the soda.”

AEW All In is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 in London. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.