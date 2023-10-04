– During a recent edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, Kevin Sullivan discussed Adam Copeland signing with AEW and Copeland continuing to wrestle at 49 years old. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kevin Sullivan on Adam Copeland: “I mean, he still looks in incredible shape. To me, maybe I’m turning into a dinosaur, but I like to see guys but look like they’re not the guys that do my lawn.”

On how people won’t be concerned about his age once he gets in the ring: “I agree with you 1000%. You think if he wrestles Bryan Danielson people are going to say, while they’re doing this incredible match, ‘Oh, they’re 59 years old,’ Danielson is a little younger than that. That ain’t going to come up because they’re not going to be sitting in their seat. They’re going to be standing, jumping around like fools, like the rest of us.”