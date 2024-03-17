Kevin Sullivan Thinks AEW Should Find A Manager For Kazuchika Okada

In the latest episode of his Tuesday with the Taskmaster podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Sullivan had some ideas for how AEW can better present Kazuchika Okada, which include subtitles or a manager.

He said: “I think he’s very, very talented. I would say he’s up there in the top ten for the talent, right now. If his English is poor or non-existent, do you think he’d be better served if he spoke Japanese and they had crawls on the bottom? How do you put him over and yourself over in a two-minute interview? How do you elevate him to your level? And this isn’t a bad thing, it’s great to have great talent, but they better be looking for a slick-talking manager for him … You better protect your investment and you better find somebody that compliments him, and that’s only his job to get Okada over, not splitting it. Come on, let’s put it under a microscope and turn it in and dial it in.“