Kevin Sullivan Says AEW Takes A More “Sports-Oriented” Approach To The Industry

In a recent appearance with Tuesday with the Taskmaster, Kevin Sullivan (formerly of WCW) addressed the variance between AEW and WWE as the two biggest wrestling companies in the industry (via Wrestling Inc). According to Sullivan, AEW is likely taking a strategic approach in establishing their own brand rather than attempting to beat the WWE juggernaut at its own game. Sullivan referenced his own experience as a booker during the discussion, citing the differences in production as a selling point for different audiences and offering a few suggestions for changes at AEW. You can find a few highlights from the interview below.

On maintaining one’s own brand and not trying to copy a competitor: “When Hogan asked me to be the booker, I said, ‘Vince McMahon is selling Mercedes-Benz, I’m gonna sell Harley-Davidsons.’ Both vehicles are completely different. … I think AEW is going in the right path. You can’t compete with them [WWE] right now. What are you going to do? I think if they stay the course, and maybe have a meeting and tell some of these people, ‘If you got a problem, come to the office, don’t say it to yourself.’ I think they’re going to grow.”

On his personal criticisms of AEW’s programming: “As long as they [AEW] have great wrestling … the only thing I don’t like about that program [is] they have four people in the [announce] booth sometimes. And another thing, for which I’m going to get heat, is why they keep track of wins and losses. They also have interim champions when someone gets hurt, right? It’s very sports-oriented.”