Kevin Sullivan On If Brandi & Dustin Rhodes Should Be Mentioned in Cody Rhodes vs. Bloodline Feud

Kevin Sullivan recently weighed in on the notion of bringing in Brandi and Dustin Rhodes for Cody’s feud with the Bloodline heading into WrestleMania. Dustin Rhodes is with AEW, but Brandi is not and Sullivan talked about the idea of bringing them into the storyline in some way on his AdFreeShows Tuesdays with the Taskmaster podcast. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the possibility of other Rhodes being mentioned in the fued: “I think later it would be cool [to add Dustin Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes to the storyline], but right now they’ve focused in, they got it under the microscope and they’re dialing it in and they want it perfect. I don’t think they want to do anything to take away from the seriousness — and this isn’t knocking anybody — but this thing they’ve got now is very fragile. This angle is so precious but it’s very fragile, they don’t want to blur that microscope.”

On keeping the storyline focused: “The thing is, you gotta keep this laser-focused. You don’t want to bring in anything that’s tongue-in-cheek or getting too cute. You want to make this because, to me, this is the greatest angle I’ve ever seen.”