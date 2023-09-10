Kevin Sullivan Says Bryan Danielson Will be On Pro Wrestling Mt. Rushmore Lists

Kevin Sullivan is a fan of what Bryan Danielson does, and believes he will be on many pro wrestling Mt. Rushmore lists. Sullivan praised the AEW star on his Tuesday With The Taskmaster podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Danielson’s talents: “He’s obviously a very positive person and he believes in himself. And then I started … after he became champion, I started to watch him. He’s damn good. When it’s all said and done, and they talk about Mt. Rushmore, he’s going to be on somebody’s Mt. Rushmore.”

On Danielson’s contributions to AEW Collision: “I think he’ll do an amazing job backstage. I don’t think we’ll see any more physicality, I don’t think we’ll see any more … maybe screwy matches that don’t make sense? He grew up in the wrestling business very hard. He was an independent guy for a long time. I’m sure he heard that he wasn’t big enough for a long time. To me, I don’t think they could’ve chose a better guy to step into this slot. He seems to be able to handle adversity and he also seems to be a guy that’s very levelheaded, that can get guys to sit down and talk before something explodes. I’m really looking forward to seeing what he does, and I know he’s going to do an incredible job.”