– During the latest edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan addressed the recent comments by AEW CEO & GM Tony Khan taking shots at WWE on social media. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sullivan on how Tony Khan’s comments regarding WWE could backfire against him: “I think he wants to beat them [WWE] so bad, which is not a bad thing, but you can’t say [anything]… you know it’s like a leper … ‘I have leprosy and everything is falling off me but I point to you and say, look at Paul’s nose, he’s got a little spot there. He must have leprosy.’ It’s the classic leper complex. You put it out to take the vision off of you.”

On Tony Khan pointing out that The Undertaker and John Cena didn’t draw a million viewers: “Why point out that they [John Cena, Undertaker] didn’t do a million …. we’ve all heard the statement, ‘Don’t poke a sleeping dog.'”